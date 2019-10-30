Chennai engagements for October 30, 2019

RELIGION

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Dharma Sastram: K.V. Seshadrinatham, Fund Kalyana Mandapam, 8, Singarachari St., Triplicane, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Oil - Tamil Nadu: Inauguration of Consumer awareness exhibition, CMBT Waiting Hall, Koyambedu, 2.30 p.m.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2019 , 1, Renganathan Gardens, 11th Main Rd., Anna Nagar (West), 11 a.m.

Chennai Port and Dock Pensioners And Retired Employees Welfare Association: General Body Meeting, S.C.C. Anthony Pillai Bhavan, 34/9, Second Beach Rd., 10 a.m.

National Career Service Camp for SC/ST, Government of India: Inauguration of Job Fair and Rojgar Mela, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore, 9.30 a.m.

Velammal MHSS.: Felicitation to the World Chess Champion Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, Mogappair, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.