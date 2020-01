Chennai engagements for October 20, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Shanmukha Sharma, Infosys Hall, Ramakrishna HSS., Bazullah Rd., T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.;

Gita: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 47, 3rd St., Bharathi Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 a.m.

Kathopanishad: K. Srinivasan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Savitri: Malini Narayanan, Sri Aurobindo Society, 5, Smith Rd., Anna Salai, 10 a.m.

Kamsan: Vasundhra Rajagopal, Vivekananda House, Marina, 6.15 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkankal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Ayodhya Mandapam, Arya Gowda Rd., West Mambalam, 3 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute: 28th Convocation, Conferment of Honorary Degree of Honoris Causa (Doctor of Letters) to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and other personalities, A.C.S. Convention Centre, A.C.S. Medical College and Hospital, Velappanchavadi, 2.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors Association: SEBI’s securities awareness programme, Indian Officers Association Auditorium, Thiru Vi Ka High Rd., Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Halasyam’s Commercial Institute: Centenary celebrations of insitute, Srinivas Mahal, Car St., Triplicane, 3.30 p.m.

Globalart: 13th national competition ‘Kolor Champ 19’, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 11 a.m.

Brahma Kumari’s World Spiritual University: Felicitation to Global Peace Song Award winner S.J. Jananiy and release of albyum, Meenakshi College, Arcot Rd., Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Humour Club T. Nagar: Meeting, The Stenographers Guild, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Hinu Munnani: 93rd birthday celebrations of Ramagopalan, Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, Dr. Guruswamy St., Chetpet, 4.20 p.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, Sankara Multispeciality Hospital, Enathur Salai, ; Imthath Baidhilmal Lala Gunda, Muthiaya Mudali St., Old Washermenpet, 9 a.m.

Ravina Multispeciality Hospital: medical camp, Maduravoyal, 10 a.m,

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.