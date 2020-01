Chennai engagements for October 19, 2019

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Sivayogananda, Sri Ayyappan Temple, P.V. Salai, Avadi, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Thyagaraja’s Vision of Lord Rama: Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma, Ramakrishna Higher Secondary Matriculation School, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Gnanananda Sarasvathi: C.L. Ramakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Gita: Moksha Vidyananda Sarasvati, 47, Third Street, Bharathi Nagar, Maduravoyal, 10.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Alliance Francaise Madras and Theatre Arlequin: All India premiere of Jean-Paul Alegre’s ‘Les cinq Dits des Clowns au Prince,’ Edouard Michelin Auditorium, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Central Government Standing Counsel of the Southern States: Third conference; Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India, inaugurates; Madras High Court Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Sevabharathi Tamil Nadu: 20th year celebration, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chetpet, 10.30 a.m.

Schizophrenia Research Foundation (India): SCARF Media Awards for Mental Health 2019; Justice Anita Sumanth, Madras High Court, participates; M.K. Tata Memorial Auditorium, Anna Nagar West Extn, 4 p.m.

Anna University: Civil Engineering Department, Prof T. Anantharajan Memorial Endowment Lecture on ‘Road safety management - issues and challenges,’ Seminar Hall, Alumni Centre, College of Engineering, 4 p.m.

Harijan Sevak Sangh, Tamil Nadu: Late Didi Nirmala Deshpande’s 90th birth anniversary celebrations, SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel Campus, Chetpet, 5.30 p.m.

The Movement India and A21: Walk for freedom - awareness rally on human trafficking, Besant Nagar Beach, 6.30 a.m.

61 Club, College of Engineering Guindy: Release of book ‘Golden Guindy days and thereafter;’ TAG Centre, TTK Road, 5.30 p.m.

Tamil Heritage Trust and Varahamihira Science Forum: Wings of fire - talks and experiments by school students of Chennai, Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram, 4 p.m.

Alpha Arts and Science College: 20th graduation day, The Music Academy, 10 a.m.

Velammal Matric Hr Sec School: ‘Veetuku oru vignani,’ School premises, Mugappair West, 8.30 a.m.

Kannadasan Viswanathan Trust: 16th ‘Kaviarasu’ Kannadasan and ‘Mellisai Mannar’ M.S. Viswanathan festival, Kumararaja Muthiah Hall, Raja Annamalaipuram, 6 p.m.

Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shashun Jain College for Women: Athulya 2k19, College premises, T. Nagar, 8.45 a.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Free nature cure training camp, Thakkar Baba Vidyalaya, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.