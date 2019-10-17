Chennai engagements for October 17, 2019

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Sivayogananda, Sri Ayyappan Temple, P.V. Salai, Avadi, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Tirupathi Mahathmiyam: Gomadam, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Hastamalaka Stothram: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kottugardens, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai: Environmental Foundation of India, Greater Chennai Corporation: Inauguration of Science Film Festival 2019, 4, Rutland Gate, 5th St., 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Guru Nanak Educational Society: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Relevance and Importance of the Teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in establishing Value Systems in the Modern Society’, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Guru Nanak Salai, Velachery, 10.30 a.m.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities: Launch of publication ‘State of the Education Report for India 2019: Children with Disabilities’, ECR, Kovalam Post, Muttukadu, 11 a.m.

The Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library: Lecture on ‘Judiciary at Cross-Roads’, Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, Luz Church Rd., 6 p.m.

Department of Christian Studies - University of Madras: Seminar on ‘Religion, Law and Civil Society: Inter-Disciplinary Explorations,’ ORI Auditorium, Marina Campus, 10 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of Financial Conclave ‘FINCON ‘19’, Ramapuram Campus, 9.30 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Inauguration of NSS Camp - theme ‘Healthy Youth for Healthy India’, Chinnambedu, Ponneri Taluk, 2.30 p.m

Spirit of The Earth: Talk by Nari Shakti Puraskar awardee Dr. Nandita Shah on ‘Defeating Diabetes’, 4, Desika Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Nakuras: Launch of Nakuras Digital Portal, Madras School of Social Work, Egmore, 10 a.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS.,Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.