Chennai

Chennai engagements for Monday, November 25

RELIGION

Soundarya Lahari: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Kamakshi Sathsang, 2nd Street, Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

M.S.Swaminathan Research Foundation: Universal Children’s Day programme, Professor M.S. Swaminathan participates, 3rd cross street, Taramani Institutional Area, 10.30 a.m.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, inauguration of 5 days winter school on data analytics and machine learning, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Padur, 9 a.m

Sairam Engineering College: Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, inauguration of six days faculty development training programme, Sai Leo Nagar, West Tambaram, 9.30 a.m

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivoyal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

