Chennai engagements for March 14, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G 2, Melody Castle, 3 Soundarapandian St., Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Vivekanandar Illam, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Bhaja Govindam: R. Aravindan, A 101, Seawood First Floor, House of Hiranandani, IMR, Egattur, 7.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Rajalakshmi Engineering College: 19th Graduation Day, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Thandalam, 11.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): World Engineering Day for sustainable development, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, 19, Swami Sivananda Salai, Chepauk, 6 p.m.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam: Unveiling portrait of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan, Anna Arivalayanm, Teynampet, 5 p.m.

MGM Healthcare and Aishwarya Trust: 12th annual day celebration of trust, 72/54, Nelson Manickam Rd., Aminjikarai, 11 a.m.

CASCADE Family Learning Services: Seminar on ‘Why Montessori is more than just a method of education’, 1902/35, Block Y, 3rd Street, Anna Nagar, 10 a.m.

Neuberg Diagnostics: Patient Education Program talk on ‘New and advanced ways of diagnosis and treatment for infertility’, 46, Masilamani Rd., Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 5 p.m.

Organising Committee: Workshop on ‘GST - New Returns and E-invoicing’, Hotel Savera, 9.30 a.m.

New Prince Shri Bhavan College of Engineering and Technology: College Day and Sports Day celebrations, Gowrivakkam, 10 a.m.

Prince Shri Venkateswara Arts and Science College: Farewell Day, Gowrivakkam, 2.30 p.m.

Aalim Muhammed Salegh Polytechnic College: 24th annual day, Muthapudupet, 10.30 a.m.

J.H.A. Agarsen College: 20th college day celebrations, Madhavaram, 10 a.m.

The Hindu Higher Secondary School Alumni Association: 113rd Alumni Day celebrations, PS HSS., Mhylapore, 4 p.m.

South india Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Meeting, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.