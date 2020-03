Chennai engagements for March 12, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Ram Mohandoss, Sri Guru Baba Temple, Maduvankarai, Guindy, 5 p.m.

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G 2, Melody Castle, 3 Soundarapandian St., Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, A1 118/18, Creation Apartments, 8th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi: Foundation Day Celebrations, lecture on ‘Society and Literature’, Guna Complex, 2nd Floor, 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 5.30 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

VHS Multispeciality Hospital: Inauguration of renovated emergency department, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons With Multiple Disabilities: A cultural programme by Children and Youth with Disabilities ‘Divya Kala Shakti’, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Kalaivanar Arangam, Walajah Rd., 6 p.m.

SRM Institut of Science and Technology - Vadapalani Campus: Inauguration of Xion ‘20, Vadapalani, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Tamil in Computer Learning’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Conference on ‘Industry 4.0 - Current Perspective and Applications, Thiruverkadu, 9 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Awareness programme on Corona Virus, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 12.05 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.