Chennai engagements for January 30, 2019

RELIGION

Gita: Mitrananda, Tapovan Hall, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Next to Nandalala Temple, Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/4, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

Vinayakar Sthothram and Bhakti Ganam: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Karpaga Vinayakar Temple, Annai Sathyanagar, Nesapakkam, 9 a.m.

Aishwaryam Sai Baba Temple: Kumbabhishekam, Aishwaryam Majestica, 111/1, DVN Nagar, Sri Sathya Sai Nagar Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7 a.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Government: Mahatma Gandhi 73rd Death Anniversary, Garlanding of Gandhi statue, Governor Banwarilal Purohit; Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam participates, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 8.30 a.m.

New Prince MHSS.: Inauguration of Science, Arts and Crafts exhibition and distribution of cash awards, Minister Kadambur C Raju participatesa, SISI Colony, Ullagaram, 5 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Day symposium, T.N. Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam, R.A. Puram, 10 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: 29th annual day celebrations, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 5.30 p.m.

Kumara Rani’s Chettinad Vidyalaya: 34th annual day celebrations, Kumara Rajah M.A.M. Muthiah Hall, R.A, Puram, 5 p.m.

T.S.T. Rajah Girls MHSS: 32nd annual day celebrations, Kummalamman Koil St., Tondiarpet, 4.30 p.m.

Light Workers Academy: Annual day celebrations ‘Surabhi’, Uniworld City, Nallambakkam, 4.30 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS, Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.