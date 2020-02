Chennai engagements for February 9, 2020

RELIGION

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam, Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Koorathazhwar: Nadathur Seshadri, Sri Sath Sangam, Anna Salai,, Pammal, 4 p.m.

Brahma Sutra: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Swami Vivekananda and Vedanta: Makarand R Paranjape, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Hamsadhwani: Presentation of Drama awards, Youth Hostel, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar, 6.15 p.m.

Sundhareshwarar Natya Kala Mandhir: Bharathanatya Salangai Pooja, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavanb, Mylapore, 6.05 p.m.

Alliance Francaise of Madras and Institut Francais of India: Info-French musical and dance fusion show, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 6 p.m.

FOMRRA: Programme on Bring a Book Take a Book, Central Park South,, Sholinganallur, 4 p.m.

Organising Committee: Chennai Storytelling Festival 2020 - Story Corner at Bookmine - Programme on ‘Tamizhil Kathaigal Ketpom’, 1, Tarapore Avenue, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 4 p.m.

Pannattu Thamizhuravu Manram - Ulaga Tamil Arakkatalai: Launch of publications, Russian Arts and Science Cultural Centre, Kasturi Rangan Salai, Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha: Vada Chennai Theru Vizha @ENNORE, Opp. Kathivakkam Municipality Office, Ennore, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Dakshinaa: Presentation of DREAMSS 2020 and Ramunni Menon remembrance meeting, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Asan Memorial School,. Anderson Rd., Egmore, 6 p.m.

Rotary International District 3232: Presentation of Nethra Seva Ratna awar to Dr. Mohan Rajan, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 11 a.m.

Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation: Muperum Vizha, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Vidyodaya East 2nd St., kT. Nagar, 9 a.m.

Vasantha Memorial Cancer Centre: Cancer Victors day celebrations, Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, Mylapore, 9 a.m.

Indian Oil Corporation: Programme on ‘Cooking Without Fire’, 139, Nungambakkam High Rd., 10 a.m.

St. Peter’s College of Engineering and Technology: 9th Graduation Day, 9.30 a.m.; and alumni meet, Avadi, 1.30 p.m.

Aakash Fertility Centre: Opening of branch at RKP Mother and Child Hospital, Vaithyalingam Nagar, Medavakkam Main Rd., Nanmangalam, 9 a.,m.

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home: Home Day celebrations, Sir P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 5 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Society: Talk on Aravindha Yogam, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Gandhian Integrated Forum Trust: Distribution of prizes to winners of Mahatma Gandhi Youth Festival, SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel, Mc Nicholas Rd., Chetpet, 11 a.m.

Thakar Bapa Vidyalaya Samiti: Condolence meeting of patron V.K. Sthanunathan, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 3 p.m.

Anna Nagar Humour Club: Meeting, Krishnaswamy School, 13th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 4 p.m.

Humour Club International - Triplicane Chapter: Talk on ‘An Evening of Laughter’, TAG - Mylapore Fine Arts Club, Oliver Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.