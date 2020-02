Chennai engagements for February 29, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Gurunatha Ganapadigal, Shrivaikuntham, 100 Feet Rd., Selaiyur, 7 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha Vidhyananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Valli Kalyanam: Anna Nagar Tamizh Peravai: Leo MHSS., Anna Nagar West Extn., 5.30 p.m.; Trichy Kalyanaraman, Vasantha Mandapam, Radha Nagar, Chrompet, 7 p.m.

Kuchelar Charitram: Varsha Bhuvaneswari, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6 p. m.

CULTURE

Organising Committee: Inauguration of The Redwood Organic Fair , 34, Raja Street, Kalyani Nagar, Kottivakkam, 4 p.m.

ICCR and Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation: Horizon programme - thematic presentation ‘Achitha’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 7 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Technology Enabling Centre Centre For Technology Development and Transfer: Technology exhibition 2020 cum training programme, Minister D. Jayakumar participates, TAG Auditorium, CEG Campus, Anna University, 12.15 p.m.

Kalki Sadasivam Memorial Trust: Kalki Sadasivam memorial lecture and presentation of awards, Raga Sudha Hall, Luz, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

INTACH and National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures: Tall omn Government Arts College, Kumbakonam - INTACH’s Architectural Restoration Report, Visweswaraya Hall, Indian Institute of Technology, Sardar Patel Rd., Adyar, 10 a.m.

Ooruni Foundation: Presentation of Working Women Achiever awards, Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 4 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Cancer awareness programme, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

New Prince Shri Bhavani Vidyashram: Annual day celebrations, Adambakkam, 5 p.m.

Prince MHSS.: 41st annual day celebrations, Kannaki St., Madipakkam, Puzhivakkam, 4.35 p.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Programme on nature cure traipning, Thakkar Baba Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.