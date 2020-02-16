Chennai engagements for February 17, 2020

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Kaivalya Navaneetham: Moksha Vidhyaananda, S-1, plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Stage 2, Chinmaya Nagar, 11 a.m.

Aasaiyin Aasai: Kidambi Narayanan, Tatva Loka, Eldams Rd., Teynampet, 6 p.m.

Sivananda Lahari: T. Sundararama Dikshitar, 14, 2nd St., Gill Nagar, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

Inko Centre; Korea Foundation; Arts Council Korea and Kalakshetra Foundation: Indian premier of Indo-Korean performance, ‘Same Same But Different,’ Bharatha Kalakshetra auditorium, Thiruvanmiyur, 7 p.m.

Embassy of Spain in India in New Delhi; Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi; Honorary Consulate of Spain in Chennai; and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation: Inauguration of Spanish film festival, Alliance Francaise of Madras, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 6.15 p.m.

Pudhumai Ilakkiya Thendral: Launch of publications, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Academy of Professional Supervisors and MSSW: First International Conference on ‘Professional excellence in Mental Health practice - a way ahead,’ Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 10.30 a.m.

Royal Society of Chemistry (South India); Indian Chemical Society (Tamil Nadu Branch): Lecture on ‘Take a deep breath: Sense and Sensibility of Oxygen - Chemistry to Clinic,’ Stella Maris College, 10.30 a.m.

Department of Social Work, Loyola College; Subalterns’ Alliance for Peace: National conference on Peace and Justice: A Subaltern Perspective, Lawrence Sundaram Hall, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Yellow Rider Events: Inauguration of Fashion Garment Trade Fair, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

Nippon Paint and NGO Thuvakkam: Renovation activity at Indian Air Force Academy, Air Force Avadi, opp. Pattabiram Railway Station, 11 a.m.

Empower Trust for Social Justice: Free guidance seminar, Periyar IAS Academy hall, Periyar Thidal, EVK Sampath Salai, Vepery, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivoyal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; andTeresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.