Chennai engagements for December 19, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Ram Mohandoss, Sri Guru Baba Temple, Maduvankarai, Guindy, 5 p.m.

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sriram Dayal Khemka Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Rajakadai, Thiruvottiyur, 6.30 p.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Saravsvati, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation: 17th Chennai International Film Festival - Closing function and presentation of awards, Devi Complex, Anna Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Sahitya Akademi: Book discussion programme on ‘Pennmaiya Sirukathaigal’, Guna Complex, 2nd Floor, 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 5.30 p.m.

Organising Committee: Release of book ‘Samuga Needhikkana Ore Arappoor’, AICUF, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 2 p.m.

Chennai Photo Biennale: Workshop on ‘Philosophy of Light: A day with G Venkat Ram on Lighting techniques, The Box, Club Crest, Phoenix Market City, 10 a.m.

Abhihaara Social Enterprise and Color D Earth; Inauguration of Handicraft exhibition ‘Hemantam’, Co-optex Building, Pantheon Rd., Egmore, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Press Institute of India: Seminar for journalists on ‘Reporting on sustain Water, Sanitation and Hygiene’, Taramani, 10.15 a.m.

Anna Nagar Police District; Koyambedu Circle and Dr. M.G.R. Education and Research Institute: Awareness programme on Kovalan SOS, Maduravoyal, 10 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Motivational Talk and Technical Talk, Kattankulathur, 10.30 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Inauguration of ‘ISHRAE’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 1 p.m.

Loyola College’s PG and Research Department of Mathematics: 9th R.P. Ranga Endowment lecture on Neuroscience - Mathematics connect’, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 4 p.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Sight Care Foundation: Programme on ‘Endrum Anbudan’, Amman Koil, Vijayaraghavapuram.10 a.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.