Chennai District Election Office begins transferring EVMs to strongrooms

March 26, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai District Election Office on Tuesday transferred the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the strongrooms in each of the 16 segments of the three Parliamentary constituencies in the district.

Inspecting the warehouse in Chintadripet on Tuesday, Chennai District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan said the first set of ballot units, control units, and voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) will be transferred to R.K. Nagar. “For the sake of transparency, the 4,469 ballot units, 4,469 control units, and 4,842 VVPATs will be transferred to the strongrooms of each segment in the presence of representatives of political parties. We have made arrangements for video surveillance of the machines,” he said.

Flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized ₹2.36 crore in cash and 8,046.45 g of gold. Twelve iPhones have also been seized. The Returning Officers will check for violations to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during nomination filing.

Observers appointed

As per the order of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in view of the election to be held on April, 19, three General Election Observers and two Police Observers have been appointed to monitor the work in the Parliamentary constituencies of the city.

Kartikay Dhanji Budhdhabhatti, I.A.S., (9445910953) has been appointed the General Election Observer for Tiruvotriyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Royapuram, Perambur, Kolathur, and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar in Chennai North Parliamentary constituency. His liaison officer is G. Arul Viju (94451 94760).

D. Suresh, I.A.S., (9445910956) has been appointed the General Election Observer for Villivakkam, Egmore, Anna Nagar, Harbour, Chepauk-Tiruvallikkeni, and Thousand Lights in Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency. His liaison officer is B. Sivakumar (95660 82476).

Muddada Ravichandra, I.A.S., (9445910957) has been appointed the General Election Observer for Virugambakkam, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Saidapet, Velachery, and Sholinganallur in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency. His Liaison Officer is D.K. Ganesan (94451 90218).

Uday Bhaskar Billa, IPS., (9445910962) has been appointed the Police Observer for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency. His Liaison Officer is Anandraj (9994045544). Sanjay Bhatia, IPS., (9445910966) has been appointed the Police Observer for Chennai Central and Chennai South Parliamentary constituencies. His Liaison Officer is R. Jayakumar (9445190058).

Helpline numbers

Also, in case of public complaints regarding electoral conduct violations, 24-hour toll-free telephone numbers of the Chennai District Election Office are 1950, 1800 425 7012, 044-25333001, 25333003, 25333004, 25333005, and 25333006. Complaints can also be communicated through the C-Vigil app, the release said.