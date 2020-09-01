Chennai

Chennai devotees wary of entering crowded temples

A worker disinfecting Parthasarathy temple premises in Triplicane on Monday.

A worker disinfecting Parthasarathy temple premises in Triplicane on Monday.  

Even as temples are preparing to allow devotees from Tuesday, many residents are saying they will not enter if their regular place of worship is crowded.

“Though I want to visit the temples that I usually go to since they are opening after a long time, I will not enter if there is any crowd. I will wear mask and won’t take vibuthi and kumkum,” said Iyappan, a resident of Nanganallur.

Sangeetha, a resident of Triplicane, said she was wary of going to temples since the number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise. “I am worried and will take some time to go to the temple,” she said.

Temples have made arrangements to allow devotees in a single line. At Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, entry will be on the eastern side and exit on the western side. Darshan at Sri Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane will be allowed between 8 a.m. and noon and then again for another four hours from 4 p.m. Most temples will follow these timings.

Devotees aged above 65 and below 10 would not be allowed to enter the temples. Staff would check temperature and ensure everyone sanitises their hands and wears masks. It is estimated that major temples can allow some 100 persons per hour.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 12:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-devotees-wary-of-entering-crowded-temples/article32491620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story