Chennai Corporation to use drones to disinfect congested areas

Chennai Corporation has launched drones with support from Anna University to disinfect inaccessible neighborhoods in the city.

Launching the drones in Ripon Buildings on Thursday, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the drones will disinfect 50,000 sq.m. every day. “We have four drones to disinfect the city. The trial run has been completed. The drones have been developed by Anna University. Congested residential areas will be disinfected using the drones. Market areas will also be disinfected using the drones,” he said.

The Corporation is planning to get more drones from other agencies for the disinfection drive. More than 1,200 of the slum areas are inaccessible for vehicles carrying out disinfection operations. Similarly, more than 400 market areas in various parts of the city have also not been disinfected properly.

Chennai Corporation has started using 500 vehicles to disinfect the city. Over 75 vehicles have been regularly carrying out disinfection of public buildings and the neighborhoods. Corporation officials said they require more drones to disinfect such areas with narrow lanes in “continuous building areas” such as George Town, Chintadripet, Mylapore and Triplicane.

Stranded passengers from other states have been accommodated in Corporation schools and shelters. The Corporation officials have been supplying food to the passengers.

“Chennai Corporation officials will help all residents on home quarantine. Corporation workers have been instructed to disinfect residential areas of where persons have been advised home quarantine,” said Mr.Prakash.