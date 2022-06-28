Chennai Corporation permits private maintenance of leisure cycle track along Buckingham Canal

Entertainment and sporting events at the venue will still need the civic body’s permission

The company will maintain the area for two years and will get branding opportunities along the stretch. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Entertainment and sporting events at the venue will still need the civic body’s permission

The Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution permitting private maintenance of the city’s first leisure cycle track and public spaces along the Buckingham Canal, between Kasturba Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur mass rapid transit system (MRTS) stations.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the project “Creation of a Leisure Cycle Track with Vibrant Landscape along the Buckingham Canal” on May 12. The project, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, was handed over to ward 173 of Adyar zone.

The civic body on Tuesday approved a resolution permitting an online matchmaking company to maintain the space. The company will deploy housekeeping staff, security personnel, gardeners, experts in horticulture and install CCTV cameras along the stretch. The company will maintain the area for two years and will get branding opportunities along the stretch.

Entertainment and sporting events will be allowed only after necessary permission is received from the Corporation zonal office in Adyar. The leisure cycle track and public space will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The 1,400-sqm children’s play area along the stretch has 22 pieces of equipment, and the 780-sqm open gym area has 23. The civic body has also developed three badminton courts, two fountains, infinity walking, footpaths, flower beds, sculpture court, skating track, cycle track, miyawaki forest, urban forest with native species, car parking and an open amphitheatre.