Chennai Corporation to conduct mass cleaning drive on May 14

The most polluted ward in each of the 15 zones in the Corporation will be cleaned on the first day of the drive

The most polluted ward in each of the 15 zones in the Corporation will be cleaned on the first day of the drive

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch a mass cleaning drive in 15 wards in the city on May 14, deploying 1,000 additional conservancy workers, 500 malaria control workers and 182 heavy machinery.

The most polluted ward with the largest quantity of waste and debris along the streets, in each of the 15 zones, has been identified for the first day of the drive.

Corporation workers had visited 41,060 households in the 15 wards for creating awareness and mobilising support for the drive. A total of 7 km of stormwater drains were also identified for cleaning.

The next mass cleaning will be held after two weeks in another set of wards, in each of the 15 zones. The cleaning on May 14 will also include repair of potholes at 150 locations in the city and street lights.

The mass cleaning will be done in Ward 10 in Tiruvottiyur, Ward 19 in Manali, Ward 25 in Madhavaram, Ward 36 in Tondiarpet, Ward 62 in Royapuram, Ward 69 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ward 87 in Ambattur, Ward 97 in Anna Nagar, Ward 125 in Teynampet, Ward 142 in Kodambakkam, Ward 150 in Valasaravakkam, Ward 167 in Alandur, Ward 169 in Adyar, Ward 186 in Perungudi and Ward 192 in Sholinganallur.

Over 280 tonnes of waste and 376 tonnes of debris are estimated to be cleared on May 14. All 15 zones had prepared a detailed action plan for the drive. In Teynampet zone, as many as 87 streets in Ward 125 had been identified. Source reduction and mosquito control activities would be carried out. Residents welfare associations will help in identifying the locations where waste had been dumped but not been removed by private conservancy operators.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch a mass cleaning drive in 15 wards in the city on May 14, deploying 1,000 additional conservancy workers, 500 malaria control workers and 182 heavy machinery.

The most polluted ward with the largest quantity of waste and debris along the streets, in each of the 15 zones, has been identified for the first day of the drive.

Corporation workers had visited 41,060 households in the 15 wards for creating awareness and mobilising support for the drive. A total of 7 km of stormwater drains were also identified for cleaning.

The next mass cleaning will be held after two weeks in another set of wards, in each of the 15 zones. The cleaning on May 14 will also include repair of potholes at 150 locations in the city and street lights.

The mass cleaning will be done in Ward 10 in Tiruvottiyur, Ward 19 in Manali, Ward 25 in Madhavaram, Ward 36 in Tondiarpet, Ward 62 in Royapuram, Ward 69 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ward 87 in Ambattur, Ward 97 in Anna Nagar, Ward 125 in Teynampet, Ward 142 in Kodambakkam, Ward 150 in Valasaravakkam, Ward 167 in Alandur, Ward 169 in Adyar, Ward 186 in Perungudi and Ward 192 in Sholinganallur.

Over 280 tonnes of waste and 376 tonnes of debris are estimated to be cleared on May 14. All 15 zones had prepared a detailed action plan for the drive. In Teynampet zone, as many as 87 streets in Ward 125 had been identified. Source reduction and mosquito control activities would be carried out. Residents welfare associations will help in identifying the locations where waste had been dumped but not removed by private conservancy operators.

The next mass cleaning drive will be held on May 28.