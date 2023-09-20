Chennai Corporation to complete flood mitigation work at 37 vulnerable locations ahead of northeast monsoon

September 20, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will complete the flood-mitigation work at 37 vulnerable locations ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

The officials said more than 4.7 km of the 5.8-km stretch of Mambalam Canal has been desilted this year. Work on desilting the remaining 1.1 km of Mambalam Canal will be completed shortly.

Of the 37 vulnerable locations, one location in Manali has reported 3 to 5 feet of water stagnation during monsoon 2022. Other locations reported less than 3 feet water stagnation in 2022. Eight locations in zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Manali, Anna Nagar and Ambattur reported 2 feet water stagnation.

Ambattur zone, with 16 areas reporting water stagnation, has the largest number of vulnerable locations in the city. Residents in areas such as Pillaiyar Koil First Street in Ward 82, Chennai Flats, Padikuppam Road in Ward 90, Pattravakkam Road in Ward 85 and Highways Nagar in Ward 83 of Ambattur zone have reported about water stagnation during the rain.

Anna Nagar reported water stagnation at nine locations such as Parthasarathy Street in Ward 98, Barathi Nagar in ward 97 and North Jagannathan Nagar in Ward 94. The city has already received 82 cm of rain since January 1 this year. But the average southwest monsoon rainfall for the city is 44 cm.

Work on shutters with pumping facilities in areas such as Stephenson Road in north Chennai is expected to be completed ahead of the onset of the northast monsoon to prevent water stagnation in Pulianthope. The Corporation will use advanced equipment to desilt canals in various parts of the city. Many canals have not been desilted in the city.