Chennai Corporation receives over 400 complaints about civic issues during first widespread rains this Northeast monsoon

November 15, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation will prioritise work on resolving civic issues reported by residents with over 400 complaints received from the city during the first widespread heavy rains this Northeast monsoon, said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Dr.Radhakrishnan said heavy rains were reported in areas, such as Kodambakkam, Adyar and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Chennai Corporation has not received any major complaints about inundation from residents but the local civic issues flagged by 107 persons have been resolved on Wednesday. “We will repair potholes in roads that have been damaged. All the civic issues flagged by residents will be resolved,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

Once a complaint is received about sewage overflow, the GCC officials will coordinate with metrowater for resolving the issue. For complaints relating to junction boxes, the GCC officials will coordinate with Electricity department officials to help residents, Dr.Radhakrishnan said.

Of the 401 complaints, Chennai Corporation has received 276 complaints about water stagnation, 97 about faulty streetlights, 16 about trees, 5 about sewage overflow and 4 complaints about power supply disruption. “The work on resolving civic issues has been completed quickly because of the coordination between representatives of the people, officials and residents’ welfare associations,” he said.

Water stagnation was not reported in 85 locations that were identified during the last monsoon. New areas with water stagnation caused by infrastructure projects will be identified shortly, Dr.Radhakrishnan said. “A total of 150 tractors with pumps have been kept ready to bail out water in such areas,” the Commissioner said.

Pointing to work proposed by retired IAS officer V.Thiruppugazh for flood mitigation, Dr.Radhakrishnan said the areas where work has been completed did not report water stagnation during this spell of rains. Stressing the need for following the updated version of disaster management plan for the city, Dr.Radhakrishnan said a new list of locations with civic issues during the monsoon will be prepared by the GCC.

Answering questions from reporters about the civic issues caused by rise in road level near metrorail sites and water stagnation in such areas, the Commissioner said the GCC has readied 452 pumps near metrorail work sites to resolve civic issues.

Residents have complained about water stagnation in areas near Royapettah Government Hospital because of rise in road level by metrorail work. Residents in areas such as Vadapalani have also complained about such issues. “We will undertake stagnation charting shortly,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan. The GCC has improved coordination among all agencies to prevent water stagnation along 5,800 km of interior roads and 371 km of bus route roads. “Low lying plots with stagnation will be identified. The nearest link will be provided,” he said.