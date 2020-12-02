Chennai Corporation launches initiative to recycle beverage cartons

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash launched the ‘Take Me Back’ initiative to recycle beverage cartons into useful items.

According to a press release, the initiative is expected to create consumer awareness about recycling of used beverage cartons.

Collaborative effort

Dunzo will be the logistics partner by providing free doorstep pick-up of used cartons.

Used cartons will be sorted by women at the non-governmental organisation Arpanam Trust, which will help them with their livelihood. The collected cartons will be recycled into useful items and donated to less-privileged communities, in consultation with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Special bins have been placed at all drop-off points across the city.

As part of this city-wide campaign, consumers will now have over 20 deposit points for their used beverage cartons at various retail stores across the city.

All collection centre details will be available at http://www.takemebackcampaign.com, according to the press release.