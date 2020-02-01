Chennai Corporation finds a sudden rise in the number of homeless people

The Chennai Corporation has directed zonal officials to start the eviction of homeless people near residential areas.

The Corporation has been receiving complaints from residents about civic issues caused by a rise in the number of homeless people who have encroached upon footpaths, roads and bridges in residential areas of the city. Residents of a high- end apartment complex in Gopalapuram on Peters Road have reported civic issues caused by homeless people on the footpath stretch, who have reportedly migrated from other parts of the country.

“Many homeless people have made the footpaths their home. They came recently. We have found a gradual rise in the number of such encroachments, causing public health problems. They have also started commercial establishments such as eateries on the footpaths. We are unable to walk along the stretch,” said a resident.

Corporation officials have been directed to visit such residential areas this week and plan the eviction of homeless people from the streets.

The civic body is also planning to conduct a study of homeless people in residential areas to offer them rehabilitation and resettlement.

The Corporation has already identified most of the homeless people in commercial areas such as George Town, estimating the number at 10, 000. “A rise in the number of homeless people in residential areas has happened only over the past few weeks. We have to study the reasons for the increase in number of homeless people in residential areas. We are yet to enumerate the total number,” said an official.