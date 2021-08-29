Chennai

Chennai City Central division post offices to sell gold bonds

Post offices under the Chennai City Central division, including in T. Nagar and Mylapore, will sell sovereign gold bonds between August 30 and September 3.

According to a press release, customers may invest a minimum of one gram to maximum of 4 kg in the scheme for the fiscal and they would be provided interest of 2.50% per year. The tenure of the bond would be for eight years. Customers may get the bond by submitting application along with copies of documents like Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Accommodation sought for post office

The Department of Posts is inviting offers to set up Choolaimedu post office. The premises myst be spread over 1,800 sq.ft. with basic amenities. Letters may be addressed to M.Sriraman, the senior superintendent of post offices, Chennai City Central division, Chennai-17 by September 17, said a press release.


