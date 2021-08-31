Chennai-based surgeon Selvarangan no more

Surgeon and founder of Selvarangam Hospital, A.B. Selvarangan, died in Chennai due to age-related ailments on Monday, a note from his family said.

Dr. Selvarangan was 90, and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Dr. Selvarangan, a general surgeon and a graduate of the Madras Medical College, was a professor of surgery at the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, and established Selvarangam Hospital in 1973 in Anna Nagar. The hospital has received the “Best Maintained Private Nursing Home” Award from the Chennai Corporation, its website states.