Chennai-based electric vehicles company launches green mobility initiative

September 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan flagging off green mobility drive by FullFilly in Chennai on Monday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan flagging off green mobility drive by FullFilly in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Electric vehicles are an important tool to tackle rising carbon emissions and temperatures, said Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday at the inauguration of a green mobility drive by Fulfilly, a Chennai-based electronic vehicle (EV) company.

Mr. Meyyanathan said as the public’s consumption and use of goods increase, so do carbon emissions. “We are in a position to bring them down,” he said and pointed out that as per a latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emissions need to be reduced by at least 43% by 2030 as compared to 2019 level to keep global warming level within 1.5°C.

Fullfily, with a fleet of about 1,300 EVs in Chennai and chagring stations across the State, will approach micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to tackle pollution from logistics and improve cost-effectiveness through EVs. The company undertakes delivery of groceries, medicines, food, meat, and e-commerce packages through fully automated IoT and AI-enabled scooters. It also offers a fleet of rental EV vehicles to other delivery companies.

Ashok Viswanath, CEO of Fullfily, said green mobility would greatly improve job opportunities and create a safe environment to tackle climate change in the field of logistics. The company focuses on reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of Start-up TN, and Krishna Chaitanya, CEO of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation, were present.

