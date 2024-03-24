GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai airport’s terminals lit up to raise awareness on TB

On account of World TB Day on March 24, REACH, a non-profit organization, partners with Airports Authority of India to create awareness

March 24, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai airport’s terminals wore a colourful look on Sunday night, as part of an initiative to bring awareness regarding tuberculosis.

On account of World TB Day on March 24, REACH, a non-profit organization working in tuberculosis care and prevention partnered with Airports Authority of India and lit up the terminals of the airport.

Ramya Ananthakrishnan, director of REACH, said that every day there were nearly 1,000 people who died due to tuberculosis in the country. Despite free diagnosis and treatments available, many still did not know that the disease was prevalent. Such awareness initiatives were essential because either people were not aware or there was stigma associated with the disease and they hesitated to get tested.

“Tuberculosis is one of the major public health challenges and if people have prolonged cough and fever lasting for a few weeks, they must get tested soon. They should be made aware that early diagnosis will ensure that people can completely recover. The treatment will last for 6-8 months,” she said.

As part of the initiative, there were digital displays creating awareness messages and the passengers too were given pamphlets. Chennai airport director C.V. Deepak said that in a transport hub like the airport which witnessed large footfall, such initiatives made a world of difference and people took note of it. “During the trials of the lighting itself, people were curious and started making calls to know what this is about. Such campaigns reach out to a large section and may go a long way helping with early diagnosis and recovery,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.