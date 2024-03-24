GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai airport to get DigiYatra facility this week

The system, powered by facial recognition technology, will reduce waiting time at the entry and security check areas, and allow passengers to quickly and seamlessly finish the procedures necessary before boarding a flight

March 24, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The system will be available in the domestic terminal of the airport. Photo: File

The system will be available in the domestic terminal of the airport. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The DigiYatra system will be rolled out at the city airport this week.

The system, powered by facial recognition technology, will reduce waiting time at the entry and security check areas and allow passengers to quickly and seamlessly finish the procedures necessary before boarding a flight.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said trial runs had already been in progress for the last few weeks, and so far, there had been no glitches. The system will be available in the domestic terminal, an official said. Those who wish to use the system must download and register on the DigiYatra app.

“They have to enter their name, phone number, and Aadhaar details to register, and subsequently, their flight details before the journey. They also need to take a picture of themselves and upload it. When the passenger reaches the airport, the QR code generated by the app must be shown at the e-gate, and a camera there will take their photo. Similarly, before the security check and boarding, they can easily walk through after a facial scan. There will be separate e-gates for DigiYatra passengers,” another official said.

The DigiYatra facility was first launched in the country six years ago. Now, it has been expanded and numerous airports in the country are equipped with the system. In the past, quite a few people posted on social media saying they were unhappy that they were persuaded to use the facility at a few airports.

“We won’t compel passengers. If they think it is convenient and want to use it, they can do so,” the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.