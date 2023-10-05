HamberMenu
Chengalpattu to get new bus terminus by December 2024

A work order is to be issued for construction soon; the proposed terminus will cover 9.95 acres, have 107 bus bays, a restaurant, shops and parking facilities

October 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A representative image of the proposed new bus stand in Chengalpattu

A representative image of the proposed new bus stand in Chengalpattu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), on October 4, 2023, announced the opening of tenders for the construction of a new bus terminus in Chengalpattu. This project will sprawl across a land area of 9.95 acres (40,274 square meters) near the Venpakkam panchayat.

An official in the CMDA said that a work order is to be issued in 15 days, since the tender process is done. “The work is expected to be completed in 18 months since the date of work order issuance, so tentatively, it should be completed in December 2024,” the official added.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, the CMDA has taken up major infrastructure work in the expanded area [of the city]. The ‘Modern Chengalpettu Bus Terminus’ will be constructed at a cost of roughly ₹75 crore excluding GST charges, and is to benefit thousands for easy commutation,” said T.N. Minister P.K Sekar Babu, who is the chairman of CMDA.

According to official sources, the CMDA has proposed a terminal building of 7,046 square meters (75,840 square feet) with ground, first, and terrace floors. The premises are to house 46 bus bays at the terminal and 61 bus bays in the bus depot section.

The development also will feature a depot workshop area spanning 1,120 sq.m (12,056 square feet) and a depot office area of 630 square meters (6,781 square feet). Further, a fuel station spanning 936 sq.m (10,075 sq. ft) is planned within the premises, according to the sources.

For passengers’ convenience, the terminal is to accommodate 30 shops covering 4,560 square feet on the ground floor. A restaurant of 2,010 square feet is also a part of the proposal. The project design incorporates ample parking space, with provisions for 67 cars and 782 two-wheelers.

The CMDA official said that after taking into account the needs of persons with disabilities at the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus in Chennai, similar features will be added to the audit of the Chengalpettu terminus.

