Daily Quiz | On Jane Austen and her novels

1 / 6 | Two of Austen’s novels were published after her death at the age of 41 in 1817. They included a note from her sibling identifying her for the first time as the author of her other four novels. Name the two books. Who was the sibling? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Persuasion and Northanger Abbey; Henry SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.” Which character says this line in Northanger Abbey? Name the novel being referenced in the conversation. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Henry Tilney and The Mysteries of Udolpho SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | How many times does Austen use her first name for the characters in her novels (both complete and incomplete)? What are the full names of the characters? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Four characters; Jane Bennett, Jane Fairfax, Jane Watson and Jane Fisher SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In Mansfield Park, the group decides to stage a play, which has repercussions that continue till the end of the novel. Name the play and the writer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lovers’ vows; Elizabeth Inchbald SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Austen included a dedication to a royal at the beginning of her novel Emma. This royal is said to have been an admirer of her books though the feeling was not mutual. Who was the royal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Royal Regent; George IV SHOW ANSWER