Daily Quiz | On Jane Austen and her novels

December 16 is the birth anniversary of writer Jane Austen celebrated for her sly social satires and swoony-romances. Here’s a quiz on the life and writings of the author

December 19, 2022 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Abhinaya K
1 / 6 | Two of Austen’s novels were published after her death at the age of 41 in 1817. They included a note from her sibling identifying her for the first time as the author of her other four novels. Name the two books. Who was the sibling?

Answer : Persuasion and Northanger Abbey; Henry
