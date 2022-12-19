Daily Quiz | On Jane Austen and her novels
Two of Austen’s novels were published after her death at the age of 41 in 1817. They included a note from her sibling identifying her for the first time as the author of her other four novels. Name the two books. Who was the sibling?
Answer : Persuasion and Northanger Abbey; Henry
“The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.” Which character says this line in Northanger Abbey? Name the novel being referenced in the conversation.
Answer : Henry Tilney and The Mysteries of Udolpho
How many times does Austen use her first name for the characters in her novels (both complete and incomplete)? What are the full names of the characters?
Answer : Four characters; Jane Bennett, Jane Fairfax, Jane Watson and Jane Fisher
In Mansfield Park, the group decides to stage a play, which has repercussions that continue till the end of the novel. Name the play and the writer.
Answer : Lovers’ vows; Elizabeth Inchbald
Austen included a dedication to a royal at the beginning of her novel Emma. This royal is said to have been an admirer of her books though the feeling was not mutual. Who was the royal?
Answer : The Royal Regent; George IV
This 2004 movie starring Aishwarya Rai is a Bollywood adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, complete with dance numbers and music by Anu Malik. Name the movie.
