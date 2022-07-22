Check dam to come up across Sholingur branch channel in Tiruvallur district

The Water Resources Department plans to build a check dam across the Sholingur branch channel at Parabayangarapuram to boost groundwater recharge in the region

The Sholingur channel branches off from the East Main canal that originates from the Ponnai check dam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department plans to build a check dam across the Sholingur branch channel at Parabayangarapuram to boost groundwater recharge in the region

The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to build a check dam across Sholingur branch channel at Parabayangarapuram, about 40 km upstream of Poondi reservoir. The structure will help boost storage in the neighbouring tanks and cater to the needs of residents.

Officials said tenders would soon be called for the project, which is likely to take off in a few months. The Sholingur channel in Tiruvallur district branches off from the East Main canal that originates from Ponnai dam in Vellore district.

The department has proposed to construct a check dam with regulator near Parabayangarapuram village in R.K. Pet taluk of Tiruvallur district. The Sholingur branch channel runs for 12.73 km before emptying into the Sholingur tank. The surplus water of this tank falls into Ayyaneri tank and then Nandi river and Nagari river near Ramapuram and Ilupur, upstream of Poondi reservoir.

The reservoir in Poondi received inflows from several waterways and waterbodies in the upstream, including Kosasthalaiyar river. The department has been engaged in various water conservation projects in the upstream portion of the Poondi reservoir to preserve resources that eventually get drained into the sea through Kosasthalaiyar river.

Officials said the Sholingur branch channel had a potential to augment storage tanks in Misrakandapuram and Channurmallavaram. Both the waterbodies have an ayacut area spread over nearly 80.34 hectares. The storage structure would help increase agricultural production in the neighbouring villages and also prevent draining of floodwater into the sea. The ₹8.46-crore project would help recharge wells in the surrounding villages and enrich groundwater potential.

Drinking water requirements of the residents would be met through the project. The department plans to desilt the Sholingur channel and strengthen the flood banks as part of the project. The surplus water from the regulator would be fed to the Sholingur tank. The project would be completed within a year, the officials said.