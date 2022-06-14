Chennai

Chartered accountants’ body holds meet

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a ‘CEO and CFOs meet’ recently in the city.

The significance and role of cost and management accountants in the corporate sector post COVID-19 was discussed at the meeting. The importance of the cost and management accountants in decision making and strategic planning in the corporate firms was also highlighted, a press release said.

P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI, highlighted the activities of the institute in agri-cost management, internal auditing and assurance services. Vijendar Sharma, vice-president, ICAI, also spoke.


