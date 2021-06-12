Charge-sheet filed against three Maoists in Chennai

The NIA has charged that the accused persons knowingly possessed documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes and photographs, which were published by CPI (Maoist) with the intention of supporting the proscribed terrorist organisation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three CPI (Maoist) members before the special court in Poonamallee, for unlawful activities.

The NIA cited as accused, Vivekanandan alias Vivek, Suresh Rajan, of Moovendar Nagar, Madurai, and Mohan Ramasamy alias Advocate Mohan, Jaihindpuram, Madurai, under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 124A (Sedition) and 505(1) (b) (Causing fear to public) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case was initially registered on September1, at Tallakulam police station relating to the uploading of objectionable content on a Facebook account, ‘Thozhar Vivek’, denigrating the celebration of Independence Day. Later, the NIA had re-registered the case in March this year and taken over the investigation.

An investigation and scrutiny of posts uploaded on social media accounts of the accused persons have revealed their support and active role in propagating cause and ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations.

It was also charged that the accused persons had knowingly possessed documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes and photographs, which were published by CPI (Maoist) with the intention of supporting the proscribed terrorist organisation and were propagating its violent extremist ideology.

Further investigation into the case continues.