Charas smuggling racket busted in Chennai

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zonal unit busted an international racket of charas smuggling from Chennai and arrested a drug peddler.
Acting on a specific intelligence, the NCB Chennai Zonal Unit seized 4.6 kg of charas from a parcel at Aramex India Pvt. Ltd. Ekkaduthangal, Chennai. The charas was concealed inside 22 soft toys in a carton box. An initial investigation revealed that it was sourced from West Bengal, and was being illegally transported to Qatar. One person, N. Prasad of Kolkata was apprehended at the Kolkata airport and was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB Chennai said that charas, also known as hashish, is extracted from ganja plants. Some of the major ganja cultivating regions in India are in the hilly terrains of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern States. Hashish is also extracted from the ganja cultivated in these areas.
Charas is the name given to a hashish form of cannabis handmade in the Indian subcontinent. It is a cannabis concentrate made from the resin of the cannabis plant.
