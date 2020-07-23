Ceremonial lounge inaugurated at Chennai airport

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham inaugurated the ceremonial lounge at Chennai airport on Wednesday.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the lounge will be used by VVIPs, including the Prime Minister, President, Governors and Chief Ministers of States, when they visit the airport. “The lounge at the airport was rebuilt. The work started in 2018 and ended in 2019. Due to various reasons, it could be inaugurated only now. The State government authorities inspected the lounge last week and decided to inaugurate it today,” an official said.

AAI officials said they had raised a few issues to the State government, including increasing the number of flights at the airport.