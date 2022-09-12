Chennai

Centre for obesity and metabolic disorders launched at Gleneagles

Gleneagles Global Health City recently opened an exclusive Centre for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders.

Inaugurating the centre, Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, said: “Obesity is an alarming concern in today’s world. The purpose of the centre is to test and reduce the rapid development of bariatric/metabolic problems for the treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes.”

The obesity centre will be managed by consultants from various specialties — diabetologists, endocrine specialists, dieticians, psychologists, endoscopists and bariatric surgeons. It would offer comprehensive care of the overweight and obese patients with metabolic disorders. A live endoscopic bariatric procedure was performed prior to the inauguration of the centre.

Senior consultants B. Mahadevan, T.S. Balashanmugam and Jayaraj Magnus Mansard were present.


