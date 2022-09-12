Centre for obesity and metabolic disorders launched at Gleneagles

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 22:09 IST

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 22:09 IST

Gleneagles Global Health City recently opened an exclusive Centre for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders.

Inaugurating the centre, Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, said: “Obesity is an alarming concern in today’s world. The purpose of the centre is to test and reduce the rapid development of bariatric/metabolic problems for the treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes.”

The obesity centre will be managed by consultants from various specialties — diabetologists, endocrine specialists, dieticians, psychologists, endoscopists and bariatric surgeons. It would offer comprehensive care of the overweight and obese patients with metabolic disorders. A live endoscopic bariatric procedure was performed prior to the inauguration of the centre.

Senior consultants B. Mahadevan, T.S. Balashanmugam and Jayaraj Magnus Mansard were present.