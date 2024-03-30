Ceiling collapse: police on lookout for owner of Sekhmet Club

March 30, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of the death of three staff members of Sekhmet Club in Abiramapuram following a ceiling collapse recently, the police arrested its marketing manager, and are on the lookout for the owner.

Police arrested Sathish, the marketing manager, and recorded his statement. He was later released on bail as he was not directly involved in the incident, said a senior police officer. Police have also launched a search for Ashok Kumar, the club’s owner.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sealed the club’s premises.

Both the owner and the marketing manager were named as accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by Abiramapuram Police based on a complaint received from T. Khuplianalal, 21, of Manipur, a bartender at the club.

On Thursday, the complainant said he and his colleagues, including restaurant manager Cyclone Raj, were working on the first floor. Around 7 p.m., the concrete ceiling of the first floor collapsed. Three staff members - Cyclone Raj, Chindimnieng alias Lally, and Hausawmilan alias Max, who were trapped under the collapsed structure, lost their lives, the FIR said.

The complainant alleged that the building shook a little whenever loud music was played in the club during parties. “We informed this to the owners; but they did not pay heed to it,” he charged.

Based on his complaint, Abiramapuram Police registered the FIR under Section 304-A (Causing death due to negligence).

An assistant executive engineer of the Public Works Department, and other experts, collected samples from the spot.

“We can ascertain the reason behind the ceiling collapse only after the probe,” the official said.

Meanwhile, sources said the structural stability of the 25-year-old building was questionable as an alteration was made to the ceiling and an extra projection was done without any support. This could have led to the collapse, they said.

Comprehensive probe

“It appears a 10 feet x 10 feet concrete false ceiling collapsed in the building, but the structures abutting seemed okay. The government and law enforcement are conducting a comprehensive probe,” said J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

“The area will be secured until inquiries conclude, including verifying construction regulations and exploring all aspects of the situation,” he said. He mentioned that, prima facie, some deviations were seen such as additional structures in the floors above, but it was too early to assess the reason for the collapse.