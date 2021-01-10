CBI books cases against six current and former office-bearers of Indian Red Cross

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Chennai has booked a corruption case against former and current office-bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Following a complaint from T. Sengottaiyan, deputy secretary to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the CBI registered a first information report (FIR) on December 29 citing criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct to cause pecuniary advantage to themselves and causing wrongful loss to Indian Red Cross Society from 2011 to 2020. In FIR, names of the six accused were given as Harish L. Mehta, chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu Branch; M.S.M. Nasruddin, general secretary; C. Indernath, treasurer; Senthilnathan, former treasurer; Manish Choudhary, Deputy/Joint secretary of Indian Red Cross Society at its national headquarters in New Delhi; and V. Vadivel Mugundhan, former chairman of the TN branch. The CBI said other unknown public servants and private persons also committed the offences. The FIR was forwarded to the Principal Court for CBI cases.