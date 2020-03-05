Cat from China awaits nod

A cat that accidentally entered a container in China is now awaiting clearance from the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services at the Chennai Port to be sent back. Customs sources said that the cat was safe and has been monitored ever since it was spotted as a stowaway on the ship.
Three weeks back, when the officials opened a container that had toys, they heard a cat’s cries and immediately alerted wildlife authorities. “ How do we send it back? Where do we send it to? There is no health certification for the cat and we don’t know if it carries any infection. Hence, it has to be dealt with carefully, considering public safety. We have informed the Animal Quarantine authorities and once we hear from them, we will go by their recommendations. Right now, the cat is monitored and fed and taken care of,” a source said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.