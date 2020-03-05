Cat from China awaits nod

A cat that accidentally entered a container in China is now awaiting clearance from the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services at the Chennai Port to be sent back. Customs sources said that the cat was safe and has been monitored ever since it was spotted as a stowaway on the ship.

Three weeks back, when the officials opened a container that had toys, they heard a cat’s cries and immediately alerted wildlife authorities. “ How do we send it back? Where do we send it to? There is no health certification for the cat and we don’t know if it carries any infection. Hence, it has to be dealt with carefully, considering public safety. We have informed the Animal Quarantine authorities and once we hear from them, we will go by their recommendations. Right now, the cat is monitored and fed and taken care of,” a source said.