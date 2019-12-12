Case against walls of discrimination

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to identify and demolish all walls that had been constructed across the State to isolate habitations of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from that of others. K. Samuel Raj, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has filed the case.
Since the case had been filed with specific reference to the recent death of 17 people due to the collapse of a wall constructed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha on Thursday directed the petitioner’s counsel to include the person who had constructed the wall also as one of the respondents to the case.
