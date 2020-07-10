Chennai

Case against Tasmac closed

The Madras High Court on Friday closed a public interest litigation petition with a direction to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to ensure that liquor was not sold beyond the Maximum Retail Price in shops run by it.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha also recorded the submissions of Tasmac that price lists had been displayed prominently in all retail shops and that stringent action was also being taken against its employees for MRP violations.

