Caretaker, associate held on murder charge

The prime accused had sought money from the victim for his sister’s marriage

A caretaker of a differently abled man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering him at an apartment in the Guindy police station limits.

The police gave the name of the deceased as S. Vignesh, 32, of Thulukkapatti in Virudhunagar district, who was reportedly born with a walking disability. He was a triple graduate and had been employed in an international banking group at Ekkatuthangal for the last five years. He died under mysterious circumstances in a rented apartment at Achuthan Nagar.

Since Vignesh’s workplace was closed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, his caretaker Arumugam had been buying food for him and helping him when he worked from home. Arumugam had requested Vignesh to give him ₹70,000 for his sister’s marriage, but he declined to help him.

Upset over it, Arumugam asked his associate Narayanan to write an anonymous letter from Virudhunagar threatening to kill Vignesh if he did not pay ₹30 lakh. Vignesh ignored the letter.

Arumugam then smothered Vignesh with a pillow on Monday night and informed the police that he had died of chest pain. The police sent the body for post-mortem examination and kept a watch over Arumugam. Autopsy report revealed that Vignesh died of suffocation. The police arrested Arumugam, who was said to have confessed to the crime. Narayanan has also been arrested.