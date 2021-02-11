Caretaker, associate held on murder charge

A caretaker of a differently abled man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering him at an apartment in the Guindy police station limits.
The police gave the name of the deceased as S. Vignesh, 32, of Thulukkapatti in Virudhunagar district, who was reportedly born with a walking disability. He was a triple graduate and had been employed in an international banking group at Ekkatuthangal for the last five years. He died under mysterious circumstances in a rented apartment at Achuthan Nagar.
Since Vignesh’s workplace was closed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, his caretaker Arumugam had been buying food for him and helping him when he worked from home. Arumugam had requested Vignesh to give him ₹70,000 for his sister’s marriage, but he declined to help him.
Upset over it, Arumugam asked his associate Narayanan to write an anonymous letter from Virudhunagar threatening to kill Vignesh if he did not pay ₹30 lakh. Vignesh ignored the letter.
Arumugam then smothered Vignesh with a pillow on Monday night and informed the police that he had died of chest pain. The police sent the body for post-mortem examination and kept a watch over Arumugam. Autopsy report revealed that Vignesh died of suffocation. The police arrested Arumugam, who was said to have confessed to the crime. Narayanan has also been arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath