Chennai

Career counselling webinar to be held on August 29

The Hindu Education Plus is hosting a series of free webinars through August on current and emerging career opportunities in different fields, presented by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

As a part of the series, a webinar on ‘Sciences’ will be held on August 29 for students of Classes IX to XII.

Dr. S.P. Thyagarajan, former Vice-Chancellor, Madras University, professor of eminence and dean (research), Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai; D. John Thiruvadigal, professor, dean (sciences), SRM Institute of Science & Technology, and Sanjay Molur, executive director, Zoo Outreach Organization, will speak and the session will be moderated by Aswathi Pacha, sub-editor, The Hindu.

The webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. To register, students can visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHEP3

