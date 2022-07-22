Cardiac screening camp for police personnel in Chennai, Tambaram
Gleneagles Global Health City will conduct mega cardiac screening camp for police personnel of Chennai and Tambaram till August 10
Gleneagles Global Health City has launched a “mega cardiac screening camp” for police personnel of Chennai and Tambaram. The camp will conclude on August 10.
Police personnel will undergo tests, including ECG, ECHO and blood sugar. They would attend a brief workshop on “Basic Life Support Training”.
A. Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, launched the screening programme in the presence of Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of the hospital, according to a release.
