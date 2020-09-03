Car driven by teenager runs over watchman

A 68-year-old security guard was run over by a car while he was sleeping in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Foreshore Estate.
An 18-year-old girl, a resident of the complex and daughter of a real estate businessman, was arrested for driving the car and causing death due to negligence.
Police sources said the victim had been identified as D. Sivaprakasam, 68, who retired from government service and was working as security staff in the apartment on North Leith Castle Street at night.
Foreshore Estate police received information that the security staff was lying dead after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of the apartment.
Investigation by the police revealed that Aparna, 18, daughter of ‘Kittu’ alias Palaniappan, a real estate businessman, had driven her car and parked the vehicle at 9 p.m. After parking the vehicle, she noticed a bedsheet stuck under the wheel and pulled it aside and went home without noticing the man who was crushed under the wheel. Later, her sister came down and spotted the body of the security staff, said the police.
After scrutinising CCTV footage, Foreshore Estate police interrogated her and arrested her for offences under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving). She was immediately released on bail.
The police said the security staff was inebriated and was sleeping in space leading to the parking lot.
The girl had a valid licence and had no knowledge that she had driven the car over him, said the police.
