Candidates want Group IV exam results released in PDF format

March 27, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Amid reports that an estimated 2,000 candidates who underwent coaching at a private academy having cleared the Group IV examination, candidates have urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to release the complete results in Portable Document Format (PDF) to ensure transparency.

They argue that the release of complete data will help to ascertain whether there were such cases of an unusually large number of candidates from select coaching centres having cleared the examination.

Last year, the TNPSC notified 7,301 vacancies for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector and Store Keeper. Among them were 163 vacancies in boards such as Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The examination was conducted in July 2022. The results were declared on March 24. The TNPSC has provided an online option to the candidates to know their ranks and marks individually.

They have received this information by making a query with their registration number and date of birth. As a result, they have not been able to check the marks of other candidates.

Candidates have demanded an inquiry into the claims by a coaching centre that around 2,000 of its students have secured a good score. The counselling date has not been announced yet. However, candidates have urged the TNPSC to conduct an inquiry before counselling to prevent malpractices.

A candidate wants the TNPSC to allow downloading of Optical Mark Recognition answer sheets, a process that is feasible because it had earlier allowed downloading of the mains answer sheets.

Over 18.5 lakh candidates sat for the examination for direct recruitment to the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service.