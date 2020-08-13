Cancel final semester college exams: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanded cancellation of final semester examinations in arts, science and engineering colleges. He said marks could be awarded based on the performance of students in the previous examinations.
In a statement in Chennai, he said the BJP government at the Centre should not stand on ego and should allow the State governments to take a decision on the final semester examination depending on the local circumstances.
“The students should have earned their degrees by now. But the war of power waged by the BJP government against the State government has caused agonising moments for the students and their parents,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said students, who were selected through campus interviews could not join work, and many organisations had withdrawn offer letters. “Many companies are urging students to get their degree certificates before joining duty.”
Students, who were interested in pursuing postgraduate courses and wanted to study in foreign countries, could not submit their applications because of the delay in awarding degrees, he added.
