Campaign launched in support of acid attack survivors

ASWWF launches the drive with the theme ‘silence will not help women’

Twenty-two years ago, 36-year-old Rani was trying to pick herself up after separating from her abusive and alcoholic husband. It was in February, 2000 that Rani’s husband threw acid on her face while she was returning to work. She underwent 10 surgeries. Today, she makes jute bags, laptop bags, folders and trains other women.

Siragu, an initiative started by the Acid Survivors Foundation and Women Welfare Foundation (ASWWF), gave her employment. The foundation has reached out to many such survivors and helped them in getting medical treatment and compensation.

The foundation launched the campaign “Silence will not protect women” on Friday.

“For nearly 20 years, I did not get any help from the government. Only now, in the last four months, I have been receiving the assistance that persons with disabilities get and with great difficulty. Thanks to the foundation, I have now a job and I have sought assistance to start a food stall,” she said.

ASWWF Chairman H.P. Kanoria said they had helped several acid attack survivors in getting compensation from the government. “We provide them with necessary skills for employment and offer them financial assistance to start a small business,” he said.

Vice-chairman Rahul Varma said acid attack survivors encounter several hurdles at every stage, be it in getting free medical treatment, skin donations or in getting the police file chargesheet.