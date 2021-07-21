Chennai

Camp to collect e-waste at Kasturba Nagar

Residents of the Kasturba Association, in partnership with the World Scrap Recycling Solutions, is organising a special camp for collecting all kinds of electronic waste. The special camp, which is part of an annual programme, will be conducted at the community hall on 2nd Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 24 and 25.

An office-bearer of the association said the drive was to complement the efforts of the Greater Chennai Corporation in collecting e-waste, including hazardous material, and handing it over to the empanelled recycler rather than sending it to the landfill.


