Camp held to promote rooftop gardening

In an effort to promote rooftop vegetable garden among residents, Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (Tanhoda) organised a special camp at Officers’ Colony Park, Anna Nagar Western Extension on Saturday.

Plans are afoot to hold such camps in parks and public spaces across the city.

Besides selling a variety of vegetable seeds, officials of Tanhoda, a special purpose vehicle affiliated to Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, clarified residents’ doubts about herbal gardening and organic farming.

V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents Welfare Association, said it was a welcome move and many residents learned about use of medicinal plants and water conservation techniques.

Good response

Officials said nearly 15,000 varieties of medicinal and ornamental plants, vegetable seeds and products such as honey and chocolates were sold at the camp.

“Several residents purchased vermicompost and drip irrigation kits. We wanted to hold camps to popularise benefits of terrace gardening and encourage people to grow traditional herbs like Vallarai,Keezhanelli and Aadathodai in their gardens,” said an official.