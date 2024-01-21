Calm and cool Nagoorar Thottam Kadarkarai continues to be a big draw

January 21, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

A long walk along the concrete wharf into the sea, with a constant wind playing around you.

The picture is a tempting one and those in and around Kasimedu in north Chennai are blessed to have such a cool landmark.

The N4 beach, or the Nagoorar Thottam Kadarkarai as it used to be known, is a popular spot to visit. At least 10,000 people come here on weekends. The wharf is nearly a kilometre long. It has the open sea on one side and fishing boats are anchored on the other.

Long-time resident M.D. Dayalan recalls how there used to be a sandy beach much before the Chennai port came to be.

“The port caused erosion to its north and we lost the beaches. When the Kasimedu fishing harbour was built, land was reclaimed, and during low tide, the little sand on the left side of the wharf is visible. People sometimes climb down the granite stones to go there. You can also spot people sitting on the rocks and watching the waves roll by,” he says.

Long walk is worth it

In the evenings, vendors selling roasted peanuts, ice cream, raw mangoes, corn on the cob, bajji and sundal keep pushing their carts and go around the wharf.

“Since the pier is not very broad, there cannot be permanent shops. However, it has enough space for vehicles to go up to its edge. The long walk down the concrete structure is worth it, since the view is enchanting. You just have the sea all around you,” explains Chellappan, who is part of a large group of morning walkers.

Lakshmanan, another morning walker, says the walkers’ association holds annual functions and celebrates all festivals at the spot.

“We are mostly boat-owners and people in the fishing industry. But there are others too. It’s the best spot for a walk with all that fresh air,” he says.

The N4 beach is also a favourite spot among local anglers who sit on either the rocks on the left side of the wharf or the pier itself. People come and fish using small rods and reel in some fish, including snapper, baracuda (sheela), koduva (big bass), red snapper, and mullet (madava).

No entry after 7 p.m.

Members of the public are not allowed entry after 7 p.m. on to the wharf. “The police keep a strict watch and send visitors away. Boat-owners and those who work on the boats are, however, allowed after the deadline,” says Mr. Dayalan.

The next time you are in north Chennai, do make some time for this beach that is not one.