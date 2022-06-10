Call taxi driver, policeman go missing

Driver’s wife lodges missing person complaint

Driver’s wife lodges missing person complaint

A call taxi driver, who was allegedly escorted by a police constable for an enquiry, is reported to be missing. The constable too, a neighbour of the driver, is untraceable.

The police said driver Ravi, 26, a resident of 17th Avenue, K.K. Nagar, and Senthil Kumar, a constable who was previously working in Koyambedu police station, were neighbours. Both had a quarrel recently over a petty issue.

The police said Mr. Kumar was shifted to Sembium police station a few weeks ago and was assigned security duty. However, he was on leave citing a family function. Aishwarya, wife of Mr. Ravi, alleged that Mr. Kumar and two other policemen took her husband on the pretext of an enquiry on May 31 and since then he had not returned home. When she went to Koyambedu station, the police said he was not brought there. She then lodged a complaint at the K.K. Nagar police station.

A senior police officer said a search was on to trace the call taxi driver. “We are analysing a couple of cases of suspicious death, including that of a partially burnt body found near Chengalpattu. Investigation is on,” he said.

The partially burnt body had been sent to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. The police have detained Kavitha, an associate of Mr. Kumar, for enquiry and launched a search for him.